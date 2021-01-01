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HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021 | AULD LANG SYNE Electric Ambient Guitar
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33 views • January 01, 2021
Wishing everybody a very happy new year 2021 from Moonrunner Music! Here's a little intrumental guitar rendition of Auld Lang Syne played on the electric guitar with some ambient keyboard and synth. :)
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
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Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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