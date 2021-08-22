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Donald Trump Gets BOOED in Alabama After Encouraging His Supporters to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (2021-8-22)
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653 views • August 22, 2021
Former President Donald Trump was booed by some of his supporters at a "Save America" rally in Cullman, Alabama, on Saturday night after he suggested that they get vaccinated against COVID-19.
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