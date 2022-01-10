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Time vs Eternity
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3 views • January 10, 2022
There is a time for everything. (Ecclesiastes 3) Yahweh's timing is perfect. Are we using the time YHWH has given us to His glory and do we have the right perspective? Are we living for time or eternity?
We tend to think time is normal when in reality it is not. Eternity is normal and time is a creation out of eternity.
Eternity is a constant state of happiness; no death, no sickness, and no pain. The belief used to be that time is the constant, but now we know that light is the constant. This discovery proves creation.
Similar videos like this as well as other resources on the good news of the Kingdom can be found at: http://www.coyhwh.com/
We tend to think time is normal when in reality it is not. Eternity is normal and time is a creation out of eternity.
Eternity is a constant state of happiness; no death, no sickness, and no pain. The belief used to be that time is the constant, but now we know that light is the constant. This discovery proves creation.
Similar videos like this as well as other resources on the good news of the Kingdom can be found at: http://www.coyhwh.com/
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