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CHINA'S BIOMETRIC AGENDA AND THE MARK OF THE BEAST
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13 views • March 02, 2020
"China's Biometric Agenda and The Mark of the Beast" reveals how biometric national ID systems (like Aadhaar in India) are being integrated with the economic system and introduced through RFID smartcards and mobile phone based digital platforms. Learn how the internet in China acts as a real time privately run intelligence service for the Chinese Communist Party thanks to the world's biggest camera surveillance network, powered by big data and artificial intelligence. Are we seeing the fulfillment of apocalyptic prophecy from the Book of Revelation about the image of the Beast and the Mark of the Beast? And, most importantly, what can we do about it?
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