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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-05
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10 views • August 05, 2021
Lori Lightfoot, Lujan Grisham, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Andrew Cuomo and all the other liberal socialists in our nation are working overtime to destroy Capitalism and install Socialism to America. That is their first step to what they really want. Communism. Mark my words, and do not doubt me.
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