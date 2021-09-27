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FREEDOM TAKES CENTER STAGE IN THE HEARTLAND
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112 views • September 27, 2021
FREEDOM TAKES CENTER STAGE IN THE HEARTLAND
Last week Del joined some of the country's most prolific Medical Freedom Advocates on stage in Kansas City at the “Freedom Revival in the Heartland” event. Take a look at just some of the most powerful moments.
#FreedomRevivalInTheHeartland #Kansas #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 27, 2021
Last week Del joined some of the country's most prolific Medical Freedom Advocates on stage in Kansas City at the “Freedom Revival in the Heartland” event. Take a look at just some of the most powerful moments.
#FreedomRevivalInTheHeartland #Kansas #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 27, 2021
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