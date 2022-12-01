Is There A Global Population Crisis? [Jesse Lee Peterson STEALS THE SHOW on Dr. Phil] (AIRED: 11/29/2022)

Are children the future? It depends on whom you ask. Parenthood has increasingly become a topic of conversation as more and more people are deciding not to have children. All across social media, people are celebrating “child-free” living and some think the human population should just become extinct altogether. There is a fierce and controversial argument about the environmental, economic, and racial concerns of having or not having children. Will having children make the world a better place? Dr. Phil discusses whether it’s “smart” to procreate with pronatalists, those who encourage people to have children, and anti-natalists, those who believe it is morally/ethically wrong or unjustifiable for people to have children. Plus, Dr. John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer at WebMD, shares how to take control of your diabetes risk. Dr. Whyte says every year, 1.5 million people are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and this is a serious issue. Tune in today. (21020)





Dr. Phil tells compelling stories about real people. The Dr. Phil Show is an American daytime talk show and TV series with host and personality Dr. Phil McGraw, who offers advice from his experience as a psychologist. The show provides the most comprehensive forum on mental health issues in the history of television. For over a decade, Dr. McGraw has used the show's platform to make psychology accessible to the general public by addressing important personal and social issues. Here on the Dr. Phil YouTube channel, you will find the best moments, highlights, and segments from the TV show. We upload new videos every day, so make sure you subscribe and ring the bell for all notifications, so you don't miss a single one.





Full episodes of the Dr. Phil Show premiere every weekday on CBS, with a new season premiering every fall in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Each full episode contains an interview or multiple interviews with doctors, teens, families, parents, kids, and more. The executive producers are Phil McGraw and showrunner Oprah Winfrey of OWN. Dr. Phil is the top-rated daytime talk show attracting millions of viewers every day alongside other talk shows, including The Ellen Show with Ellen DeGeneres, The Dr. Oz Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Steve Wilkos Show. Dr. Phil makes regular appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Dr. Phil has also done crossovers with 90 Day Fiancé, Inside Edition, and Marrying Millions.





Check your local listings for ALL-NEW #DrPhil episodes!

https://drphil.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/drphilshow

Instagram: https://instagram.com/drphil/

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@drphil

Twitter: https://twitter.com/drphil

Do you want to be on the show? https://bit.ly/BeOnDrPhilShow