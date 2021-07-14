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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-14-2021 Fact Checking Texts?
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40 views • July 14, 2021
Total control over all information is one of the end goals! It doesn't matter where you live it seems inevitable at this point.
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/13/who-epidemiologist-says-it-was-devastating-to-see-fans-enjoying-euros-final-unmasked/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/12/biden-covid-vaccination-campaign-499278
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cuba-accused-of-using-chinese-tech-systems-to-block-internet-access-amid-protests_3898794.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=ZeroHedge
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/13/who-epidemiologist-says-it-was-devastating-to-see-fans-enjoying-euros-final-unmasked/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/12/biden-covid-vaccination-campaign-499278
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cuba-accused-of-using-chinese-tech-systems-to-block-internet-access-amid-protests_3898794.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=ZeroHedge
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