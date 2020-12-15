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Ron Paul: THIS Worries Me Much More Than Covid
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722 views • December 15, 2020
Peak Prosperity

If you're concerned about the overreach of government in juicing asset prices to dangerous levels, picking economic winner and losers, and constraining our personal freedoms -- you have very good right to be.

So says lifelong champion of free markets, sound money and civil liberty, former US Congressman Dr Ron Paul.

Having spent decades in Washington serving as a member of the House of Representatives, Dr Paul is intimately familiar with both the institutions and the individuals currently running our country. And he has "zero" confidence that they will competently handle the major challenges facing America today.

2020 has given politicians a golden moment to capitalize off of the old DC strategy to "never let a crisis go to waste". And they are making the most out of the current anxiety and uncertainty, using it to justify increased government intervention in nearly every aspect of our lives.

More monetary and fiscal stimulus has been injected this year than ever before in history, by a long shot. Same for Federal borrowing and deficit spending.

More limitations on how we're allowed to conduct commerce, travel and gather with our families -- even what information is permissible to voice publicly -- have been imposed than at any time since WW2.

Dr Paul sees this accelerating grab by the government for expanded power and control as exactly what we DON'T need to effectively and sustainably tackle the truly massive tasks ahead of us, such as beating the coronavirus and addressing our nation's truly massive debt overhang.

The solutions to those, and nearly every problem a society faces, are rooted in expanded freedoms, self-determination, and fair systems that allow the best ideas to prevail.

To understand why, watch this interview with Dr Ron Paul.

And to find out which guests are coming next to this program, follow Adam on twitter @menlobear
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healthfreedomprivate propertyvaccineron pauleconomycapitalismdebtdeficitcommunistsinterest ratessocial unrestimfcorporatismwefdependencecovid-19stimuluspeak prosperity
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