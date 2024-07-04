WHAT IS EUROPE? - Adolf Hitler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mainsite:
https://www.wuwox.com/c/derhauptmann
More:
Also watch Vincent Reynouard:
https://www.wuwox.com/c/vincentreynouardmirror
And Ernst Zundel:
Also interesting is Henry Hafenmayer (German) and Alfred Schaefer (German), Horst Mahler (German)
https://www.wuwox.com/c/henryhafenmayer
Also search for historical videos on goyimtv.com or bitchute.com with VPN from USA (blocked for europe all historical videos!)
Or on https://archive.org (also very interesting)
Interesting Flyers:
Search for videos of "impartial truth", "historia prohibida", "alerta judaida", "spero patria"