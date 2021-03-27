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Covid-19 Vaccines - Weapons of Mass Destruction - Could Wipe out Human Race
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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2063 views • March 27, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccines - Weapons of Mass Destruction - Could Wipe out the Human Race

Dr Coleman says this is the most crucial video he's ever made about covid-19. Please share this video widely.

To receive notifications every time Dr Coleman releases a new video, please download the brand new tube app ⁣https://play.google.com/store/....apps/details?id=com.

For further unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com https://www.vernoncoleman.org

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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healthhoaxcdcvaccinewhodepopulationdnaweaponfaucimass destructiongene therapycoronaviruscovid-19covid19covid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy