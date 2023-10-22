Quo Vadis





Oct 21, 2023





In this video we share An Angel's Message on the Second Coming to Visionary Valentina Papagna





This morning, (October 1) while I was praying, three angels appeared in my room.





They were all dressed in beautiful pure white.





They said, “We were sent by our Lord Jesus to remind you that when you talk to people, tell them to repent.





Why is Repentance so hard for them to accept?





Nobody wants to accept it.





They don’t understand the love of God, that He waits for them, to accept them and to forgive them.”





“Do you know that our Lord’s Coming is not far away anymore?





It is on the doorstep.





He is already working on the New Creation that will take place on Earth.









Our Lord is all excited, but He is also very sad because people do not want to accept Him.”





The angel explained, “Now you experience a lot of disasters in the world, but that is all part of the purification of the world.





And the disasters will continue to come.





That is a sure sign of the Coming of our Lord Jesus to the world; He wants to purify the world.”





“Be happy.





It will be such a New Creation that people have never experienced before.”





Lord Jesus, come. Come to Your Kingdom.





Also, on October 1, 2023, Our Lord shared the following with Valentina:





Today, during the Holy Mass, during the Communion Rite, I received Holy Communion, went back to my pew and knelt to offer praise and thanksgiving to our Lord.





Initially, the Holy Host was sweet and beautiful in my mouth.





I thanked the Lord for nourishing me and for nourishing all of us.





I also thanked the Lord for those that are ungrateful.





Suddenly, as I swallowed the Holy Host, a bitterness came in my mouth, so strong like a poison.





Immediately, our Lord Jesus said, “I give you the taste of bitterness that I receive at the distribution of Holy Communion.





Without repentance or Confession, they approach Me full of evil and sin.





I blame My priests and the church for not teaching them the truth about repentance and Confession.





They don’t want to offend people.”





So our Lord gives me the taste of His bitterness.





I have never experienced this before during Holy Communion.





Our Lord Jesus then asked me to do reparation in the church.





He said, “Do reparation in front of the Blessed Sacrament to console Me.”





I said, “Lord, I would talk to all these people and tell them the truth, but they would not listen to me, especially in the church, as they are against private revelation, especially the priests.”





Lord, have Mercy on the church and the clergy for not speaking the truth.





Valentina is a Roman Catholic in good standing, who has the full support of her Spiritual director and parish priest, Franciscan Father Valerian.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJ5yA8IM3C8