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UFO Lower Right on full screen, Possible demonic dimention 2012
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65 views • March 18, 2020
Hello friends, I have filmed some wild things and this video is one of those- Check out the flames faces and designs and see the huge OFO Craft in the lower right of the screen- And Look for more unusual images- Thank you much for your viewing time- My best to all, westruther- And on youtube as Wesley Thompson
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