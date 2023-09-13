Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sadiq Khan's Deputy Mayor Faces Calls to Resign Over Interfering with ULEZ Scientists
channel image
The Prisoner
8748 Subscribers
Shop now
87 views
Published 20 hours ago

Carbon dioxide is the substance that plants breathe. It is now less than 1% of the composition of the entire atmosphere. Geological studies of rocks indicate that it has been as high as more than 20% of the atmosphere in the past, fueling prolific plant growth and oxygen production.

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
questionthe scienceulez

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket