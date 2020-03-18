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It Sure Is Looking Apocalyptic-Pandemic-Countries Locking Down-Asteroids Approaching-Comet Running
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115 views • March 18, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1255803/comet-atlas-sighting-telescope-space-astronomy-news-moon
https://www.ibtimes.com/nasa-warns-4-kilometer-planet-killer-asteroid-currently-headed-earth-2936111?amp=1
https://www.google.com/search?q=georgiaguidestones+erected+date&oq=georgiaguidestones+erected+date+&aqs=chrome..69i57j33.12151j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://gnosticwarrior.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/Skull-and-bones.jpg
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Wv8yvb0IlpU/hqdefault.jpg
https://newton.spacedys.com/neodys/index.php?pc=1.1.8&n=2015HJ182
https://thedigitalwise.com/2020/03/14/asteroid-alert-nasa-confirms-two-asteroids-will-be-intersecting-earths-orbit-coming-week/
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-fema-international-partners-plan-asteroid-impact-exercise
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/they-should-have-called-it-control-avirus
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-generational-war-is-brewing-over-coronavirus-11584437401
https://www.inquirer.com/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-covid-pandemic-philadelphia-montgomery-county-pennsylvania-families-20200316.html
https://www.rt.com/usa/483361-democratic-primaries-coronavirus-rigging/
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/Some-in-GOP-remain-skeptical-of-coronavirus-15137350.php
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-covid-19-deaths-hit-85-after-largest-daily-jump-beijing-slams-trump-over-chinese
https://thehill.com/policy/international/487870-frances-macron-calls-for-all-citizens-to-remain-confined-in-homes-were
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11184059/boris-johnson-to-step-up-coronavirus-fight-as-he-chairs-another-emergency-cobra-meeting/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-france-nationalist/france-could-nationalize-big-companies-if-necessary-finance-minister-idUSKBN2141AO
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/new-yorkers-should-be-prepared-for-a-shelter-in-place-order-mayor-bill-de-blasio-says.html
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https://news.yahoo.com/india-could-next-virus-hotspot-064016084.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/mnuchin-says-trump-administration-is-looking-to-get-cash-to-americans-immediately.html
https://www.the-sun.com/news/547865/hundreds-of-prisoners-escape-brazilian-prison-and-hold-guards-hostage-in-revolt-over-coronavirus-crackdown/
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/mar/17/national-parks-cause-public-health-concern-visitors-flood-in
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/treasury-secretary-mnuchin-says-financial-markets-will-stay-open-but-could-shorten-trading-hours.html
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-stocks-economy-usa/d-word-rears-head-as-coronavirus-hit-markets-brace-for-recession-idUSKBN2140IA
https://news.usni.org/2020/03/17/pentagon-preparing-navy-hospital-ships-mercy-comfort-for-coronavirus-response
https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2020/03/17/china-dice-haber-desarrollado-con-exito-la-vacuna-contra-el-coronavirus-y-se-prepara-para-su-produccion-a-gran-escala/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1239997820242923521
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1240068470898855938
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240066752580640768
https://twitter.com/cwarzel/status/1240051261107400709
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/leaked-memo-philadelphia-unleashes-looters-police-will-not-make-arrests-for-property-theft-drug-crimes-during-state-of-emergency/
https://fox40.com/news/local-news/sacramento-county-davis-manteca-ask-residents-to-stay-indoors/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087799/
https://mobile.twitter.com/PhdParody/status/1239964726114668553
https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/16/san-francisco-coronavirus-lockdown-curfew-three-weeks/?__twitter_impression=true
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1255803/comet-atlas-sighting-telescope-space-astronomy-news-moon
https://www.ibtimes.com/nasa-warns-4-kilometer-planet-killer-asteroid-currently-headed-earth-2936111?amp=1
https://www.google.com/search?q=georgiaguidestones+erected+date&oq=georgiaguidestones+erected+date+&aqs=chrome..69i57j33.12151j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://gnosticwarrior.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/Skull-and-bones.jpg
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Wv8yvb0IlpU/hqdefault.jpg
https://newton.spacedys.com/neodys/index.php?pc=1.1.8&n=2015HJ182
https://thedigitalwise.com/2020/03/14/asteroid-alert-nasa-confirms-two-asteroids-will-be-intersecting-earths-orbit-coming-week/
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-fema-international-partners-plan-asteroid-impact-exercise
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/they-should-have-called-it-control-avirus
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-generational-war-is-brewing-over-coronavirus-11584437401
https://www.inquirer.com/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-covid-pandemic-philadelphia-montgomery-county-pennsylvania-families-20200316.html
https://www.rt.com/usa/483361-democratic-primaries-coronavirus-rigging/
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/Some-in-GOP-remain-skeptical-of-coronavirus-15137350.php
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-covid-19-deaths-hit-85-after-largest-daily-jump-beijing-slams-trump-over-chinese
https://thehill.com/policy/international/487870-frances-macron-calls-for-all-citizens-to-remain-confined-in-homes-were
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11184059/boris-johnson-to-step-up-coronavirus-fight-as-he-chairs-another-emergency-cobra-meeting/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-france-nationalist/france-could-nationalize-big-companies-if-necessary-finance-minister-idUSKBN2141AO
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/new-yorkers-should-be-prepared-for-a-shelter-in-place-order-mayor-bill-de-blasio-says.html
https://apnews.com/6e92d93551ee6c6ae51d0acaaad9eb32
https://news.trust.org/item/20200316233425-9st08
https://news.yahoo.com/india-could-next-virus-hotspot-064016084.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/mnuchin-says-trump-administration-is-looking-to-get-cash-to-americans-immediately.html
https://www.the-sun.com/news/547865/hundreds-of-prisoners-escape-brazilian-prison-and-hold-guards-hostage-in-revolt-over-coronavirus-crackdown/
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/mar/17/national-parks-cause-public-health-concern-visitors-flood-in
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/treasury-secretary-mnuchin-says-financial-markets-will-stay-open-but-could-shorten-trading-hours.html
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-stocks-economy-usa/d-word-rears-head-as-coronavirus-hit-markets-brace-for-recession-idUSKBN2140IA
https://news.usni.org/2020/03/17/pentagon-preparing-navy-hospital-ships-mercy-comfort-for-coronavirus-response
https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2020/03/17/china-dice-haber-desarrollado-con-exito-la-vacuna-contra-el-coronavirus-y-se-prepara-para-su-produccion-a-gran-escala/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1239997820242923521
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1240068470898855938
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240066752580640768
https://twitter.com/cwarzel/status/1240051261107400709
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/leaked-memo-philadelphia-unleashes-looters-police-will-not-make-arrests-for-property-theft-drug-crimes-during-state-of-emergency/
https://fox40.com/news/local-news/sacramento-county-davis-manteca-ask-residents-to-stay-indoors/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087799/
https://mobile.twitter.com/PhdParody/status/1239964726114668553
https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/16/san-francisco-coronavirus-lockdown-curfew-three-weeks/?__twitter_impression=true
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