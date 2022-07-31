Pentagon Claims POW Strike "Unintentional" As Zelensky Cries "RUSSIAN WAR CRIME!"

The Pentagon admitted that Kyiv "unintentionally" struck a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka: https://tinyurl.com/2dhexjla

Prison attack that killed Ukraine PoWs a war crime, says Zelenskiy, amid calls for UN inquiry: https://tinyurl.com/25yaophc

Biletsky announced a hunt for those involved in the shelling of the colony with captured Azov fighters in the DPR: https://tinyurl.com/24g3l9ho

The Ministry of Defense published the lists of those killed in the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the colony in the DPR: https://tinyurl.com/2cduudxs

Russia MOD Post on Telegram: https://t.me/mod_russia/18064

List of Ukrainian prisoners of war who died as a result of a rocket attack by the Kyiv regime on a pre-trial detention center near the settlement of Yelenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic on July 29, 2022: https://tinyurl.com/26o6duuh

List of Ukrainian prisoners of war wounded as a result of a rocket attack by the Kyiv regime on a pre-trial detention center near the settlement of Yelenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic on July 29, 2022: https://tinyurl.com/28th47n6

The Guardian: Sanctions against Russia have made Putin stronger than ever: https://tinyurl.com/293ysnbj

The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever - our sanctions have backfired

Simon Jenkins: https://tinyurl.com/28v2a3v9

Support iEarlGreyTV on Patreon! - https://www.patreon.com/iEarlGrey

Get your RT 'Foreign Agent' T-Shirts here (if the site isn't blocked in your country and your card works): https://bit.ly/RTForeignAgent

To donate via crypto:

ETH (ERC20): 0x3918098b9994d90c091a23bcf837994bb999e735

BTC (BTC): 1Mzi2LGa4f76qDA4FG7jEjR5KXsHhyQ97S

BNB (BEP2): bnb136ns6lfw4zs5hg4n85vdthaad7hq5m4gtkgf23 MEMO: 530988580

XRP (XRP): rEb8TK3gBgk5auZkwc6sHnwrGVJH8DuaLh MEMO: 537286775

XLM: (XLM): GAHK7EEG2WWHVKDNT4CEQFZGKF2LGDSW2IVM4S5DP42RBW3K6BTODB4A MEMO: 469929204

DOGE (DOGE): D6cYjCVxAQASqGe5UJyrWqi6bdZxUxKqFu

USDT (SOL): 8sXrE8zu3tix61AXUqt5btgU6CFzHCuxdKWNj8yGTGCs

Mirrored - iEarlGreyTV

