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Pentagon Claims POW Strike "Unintentional" As Zelensky Cries "RUSSIAN WAR CRIME!"
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110 views • July 31, 2022

The Pentagon admitted that Kyiv "unintentionally" struck a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka: https://tinyurl.com/2dhexjla

Prison attack that killed Ukraine PoWs a war crime, says Zelenskiy, amid calls for UN inquiry: https://tinyurl.com/25yaophc

Biletsky announced a hunt for those involved in the shelling of the colony with captured Azov fighters in the DPR: https://tinyurl.com/24g3l9ho

The Ministry of Defense published the lists of those killed in the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the colony in the DPR: https://tinyurl.com/2cduudxs

Russia MOD Post on Telegram: https://t.me/mod_russia/18064

List of Ukrainian prisoners of war who died as a result of a rocket attack by the Kyiv regime on a pre-trial detention center near the settlement of Yelenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic on July 29, 2022: https://tinyurl.com/26o6duuh

List of Ukrainian prisoners of war wounded as a result of a rocket attack by the Kyiv regime on a pre-trial detention center near the settlement of Yelenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic on July 29, 2022: https://tinyurl.com/28th47n6

The Guardian: Sanctions against Russia have made Putin stronger than ever: https://tinyurl.com/293ysnbj

The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever - our sanctions have backfired
Simon Jenkins: https://tinyurl.com/28v2a3v9

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