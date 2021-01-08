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Monkey Business Ep 18-07January2021 Monkey Werx
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672 views • January 08, 2021
Current Events with Monkey, Hotel3, Scott McKay and Danger Doug. Capital Staged. People were let in the Capital. False Flag. Biden will go after MAGA Patriots. Sun Tzu Art of War meets Attila the Hun. There is no political Solution. Khazarian mafia. Military Take down. Special Ops raided Capital and Biden Building in Ukraine. Emergency Broadcast System. All roads lead to Rome. Global Psychological Warfare
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