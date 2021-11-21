© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The AxeTruth Show - 11/17 Wacky Wednesday, Stupid is as Stupid does
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • November 21, 2021
We're living in a time where people are willing to do stupid things, play stupid games win stupid prizes. Our MSM pushes stupid fabricated narratives like the Rittenhouse case when there's verifiable video evidence showing Kyle was protecting himself, self defense is not a crime. Somehow stupid black people believe Kyle shot someone that was BLACK.
1. Schroeder states he will think long and hard before allowing live television of a trial in his courtroom again after the “frightening” and “grossly irresponsible handling
2. American says every rioter and Antifa should have been locked up for rioting and burning down cities
3. Angered by the presence of a Kyle Rittenhouse support outside courthouse BLM supporter dumps drink over her head
4. Police arrest two rowdy BLM supporters outside the courthouse in Kenosha
5. Drone footage of Kyle Rittenhouse being chased by the rioters , this evidence was withheld from the Defense by the prosecutor , Prosecution blames defense for not having Iphone to cover they withheld drone footage
6. There are 2 types of people in the world 1st group believes what they are told , politicians , scientist, and doctors are they are willing to do whatever being told to them without question . The 2nd group does not necessarily believe what they are told , they understand human beings are complex have underlying intentions, they will research and make a decision for themselves.
7. 44 football players got Covid19 even though 99% of team is vaccinated
8. Tim Pool had all the low rent gatekeepers on podcast talking about how the MSM lies & pushes FAR LEFT propaganda ... BIG WHOOP where have they been , this has been going on throughout Trump's 1st term .. now they acting brand new .
9. Bill Maher is back peddling like a MOFO.. now blasting Gen Z for being so gullible believing to abolish the police, try communism , get rid of border patrol, and to cancel President Lincoln . But wait thats all the CRAP he & the democrat establishment pushed to get the YOUTH VOTE... so here we are again Bill Maher pretending and trying to reel the left back to sanity . GTFOH
10. Project Veritas has CBS Whistleblower GOES PUBLIC, Exposes Internal Diversity & Inclusion Training
11. Gas is up 40% since the Biden Inauguration & 2) Gas increased 84% in Obama's 1st Term.
12. Osha will comply with 5th circuit against mandating the vaccine
13. Trump says Durham, while it’s taking a long time, it’s very devastating things that he’s coming out with for them
14. Trump says in Mike Lindell interview we going to look back what they did and we going to take back our country
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Schroeder states he will think long and hard before allowing live television of a trial in his courtroom again after the “frightening” and “grossly irresponsible handling
2. American says every rioter and Antifa should have been locked up for rioting and burning down cities
3. Angered by the presence of a Kyle Rittenhouse support outside courthouse BLM supporter dumps drink over her head
4. Police arrest two rowdy BLM supporters outside the courthouse in Kenosha
5. Drone footage of Kyle Rittenhouse being chased by the rioters , this evidence was withheld from the Defense by the prosecutor , Prosecution blames defense for not having Iphone to cover they withheld drone footage
6. There are 2 types of people in the world 1st group believes what they are told , politicians , scientist, and doctors are they are willing to do whatever being told to them without question . The 2nd group does not necessarily believe what they are told , they understand human beings are complex have underlying intentions, they will research and make a decision for themselves.
7. 44 football players got Covid19 even though 99% of team is vaccinated
8. Tim Pool had all the low rent gatekeepers on podcast talking about how the MSM lies & pushes FAR LEFT propaganda ... BIG WHOOP where have they been , this has been going on throughout Trump's 1st term .. now they acting brand new .
9. Bill Maher is back peddling like a MOFO.. now blasting Gen Z for being so gullible believing to abolish the police, try communism , get rid of border patrol, and to cancel President Lincoln . But wait thats all the CRAP he & the democrat establishment pushed to get the YOUTH VOTE... so here we are again Bill Maher pretending and trying to reel the left back to sanity . GTFOH
10. Project Veritas has CBS Whistleblower GOES PUBLIC, Exposes Internal Diversity & Inclusion Training
11. Gas is up 40% since the Biden Inauguration & 2) Gas increased 84% in Obama's 1st Term.
12. Osha will comply with 5th circuit against mandating the vaccine
13. Trump says Durham, while it’s taking a long time, it’s very devastating things that he’s coming out with for them
14. Trump says in Mike Lindell interview we going to look back what they did and we going to take back our country
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.