Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Blood of the Covenant
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
61 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

November 19th, 2023

Despite what the New Testament repeatedly teaches, people are still trying to go back under the law of Moses. Pastor Dean proves that we are under a better covenant with better promises and must learn to obey Jesus Christ, not the Old Covenant that has already been fulfilled.

"Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace." Galatians 5:4

Keywords
gospeljesus christbloodcovenantdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket