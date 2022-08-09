© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ivoryhecker TWA800 Another FBI Cover-Up Investigative Journalist Kristina Borjesson Interview
Ivory Heckerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0NcsH1jtpQ&t
https://rumble.com/v1c242c-another-fbi-cover-up-investigative-journalist-kristina-borjesson-joins-me-l.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h0NcsH1jtpQ/
Another FBI Cover-Up? Investigative Journalist Kristina Borjesson Joins Me Live