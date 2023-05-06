https://gettr.com/post/p2gafvy6218

直到郭文贵获得自由，我是不会放弃的。这关乎到每个人的切身问题，因为中共的最终计划是完全统治这个世界，历史事实证明，面对中共没有侥幸发生，只会变得更糟。在中共从这个星球上被铲除之前，我不会停止战斗。

I will not give up until Guo Wengui is free. This is a matter of personal concern to everyone because the ultimate plan of the CCP is to dominate the world completely, and history has proven that no fluke happens in the face of the CCP. It only gets worse. I will not stop fighting until the CCP is eradicated from this planet.

@santos4congress

