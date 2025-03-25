The Evil That The Trump Administration Is Supporting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Israeli hostages held by Hamas thought that they would be home during the last 'ceasefire' sham. Their hopes were dashed as Israel repeatedly broke the ceasefire deal. Although they look like they're in good physical condition, their mental frustration is easily shown in this video.
With the Netanyahu government, aided by the steady supply of arms and money from the Trump administration, continuing their murderous assault on the Palestinians in Gaza, the hostages have little hope of returning home now, or even worse, ever.
As the undeclared war on the Houthis by the U.S. is being ramped up, Israel sees this as a sign of utter support by the Trump administration for their war crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon.
Watch this video as these two men plead for support from their fellow countrymen.
