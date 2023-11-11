Create New Account
Bishop Schneider Blessing of same-sex unions is 'an abomination'
Published 18 hours ago

John-Henry Westen Show


Nov 10, 2023


Bishop Athanasius Schneider sits down with John-Henry Westen in Rome to critically examine Pope Francis's disastrous impact on Catholic doctrine. Bishop Schneider provides a how-to guide on demanding from bishops the true teaching of the Church. Through Bishop Schneider's articulate analysis, this first segment of our two-part interview sheds light on the crisis of the magisterium of the Church.

abominationcatholiccrisispope francisblessingromebishopathanasius schneiderjohn-henry westensame-sex unions

