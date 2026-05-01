Hezbollah targeting & destroying an Israeli ‘Merkava’ tank 3 days ago with an FPV drone

WATCH: Hezbollah has released footage of targeting and destroying an Israeli ‘Merkava’ tank 3 days ago with an FPV dronee

@Middle_East_Spectator

Adding:

Israel tightens security in its north following Hezbollah strikes

As Hezbollah’s first-person view drones make their initial strikes in Northern Galilee, Israeli Home Command has announced education and work along the Israeli-Lebanese border is now restricted to that which is within reach of shelters.

Additionally, permitted gathering size shrinks to 200 people outdoors and 600 indoors.

The restrictions are expected to be extended indefinitely instead of being lifted on Monday as previously planned due to high risks associated with hostilities with Hezbollah, Israeli media report.

Hezbollah is totally defeated, they once said…



@geopolitics prime