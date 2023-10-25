'OBAMA EXPOSED!

EVERYONE KNOWS BARRY AKA BARAK, SATORO, OBAMA IS A FRAUD AND NOT EVEN A CITIZEN OF THE U.S. THIS IS WHY OUR CORRUPT GOVERNMENT STILL HAS HIS PERSONAL UNDER LOCKED GUARD. IF THERE WAS EVER A FLIM/FLAM PULLED ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE IS WAS THIS SNAKE OIL SALESMAN AKA FAG. HE AND HIS MOTHER, WHITE GRAND FATHER & GRANDMOTHER WERE CIA OPERATIVES. BARRY'S PAPPA WAS THE RULER OF MALAYSIA. THEY'RE A DEAD RINGER FOR OF EACH. WATCH MY VIDEO OF THIS ON MY PLATFORM HERE. IN THIS WORLD ALL OF US ARE LIVING IN THE DEMONIC MATRIX...WAKEUP!