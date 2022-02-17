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Skull Video | 2022 Super Bowl Commercial Breakdown
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12 views • February 17, 2022
Skull Video | 2022 Super Bowl Commercial Breakdown
Nothing super heavy just watching some of the most notable Super Bowl CMs and discussing how the System is using them as programming, mind control, sigil magic, etc for what it has planned in the transhumanist hellscape it's attempting to build.
I finish up with the extremely dark Meta animatronics one and finally some fun watching the one actually good spot that was put out by Irish Spring
Nothing super heavy just watching some of the most notable Super Bowl CMs and discussing how the System is using them as programming, mind control, sigil magic, etc for what it has planned in the transhumanist hellscape it's attempting to build.
I finish up with the extremely dark Meta animatronics one and finally some fun watching the one actually good spot that was put out by Irish Spring
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