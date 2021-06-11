© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anna Brees 11th June 2021 URGENT message from Dr Roger Hodkinson (mirrored)
Follow
0
Share
Report
170 views • June 11, 2021
Urgent message regarding the blatant evidence and danger of Myocarditis with the jab (might not to show for years later) in young males, how there is studies showing the spike proteins targeting the ovaries and the testis, how the bribes are paying off to keep the masses in the dark, no informed consent for the jab and more about how to get out more information under the radar of the censors.
Dr. Hodkinson is in Alberta. He said about 1/3 of all teenagers have already been given the shot and the catastrophes coming down the pike.
Dr. Hodkinson is in Alberta. He said about 1/3 of all teenagers have already been given the shot and the catastrophes coming down the pike.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.