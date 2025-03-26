Is Trump the Repo Man for a Bankrupt USA Inc? Is USA inc Already part of the Crown?

Sign up for our alerts at SJWellFire.com

Is USA Inc. bankrupt and always been part of the Crown? Is that why Trump was invited to join the UK Commonwealth (soft disclosure)? Is that why Trump's push for Greenland and Canada, a Club of Rome NWO Map? Is Trump liquidating USA Inc. uniting with the Commonwealth? Why not just void the FED RES private bank and all the debt linked to the fraud. Why the Gold Audit that is under the control of the FED RES bank. Why is Elon saying there are 14 computers printing money from thin air? How does the US inc. bid to join the Commonwealth fit the Ten King Bible Prophecy. Why does Elon have so much power? What is Elon's role? Is the Golden Dome really about Sky Net, Silent Weapons for Quite Wars to kill / enslave the creditor? Think about the DEW weapon evidence and the weather weaponization. Has that stopped under Trump? What is the final beast monetary system and how does it tie to Ai / bio digital convergence? We cover the Trump worship that is out of control. Big picture analysis vcast