Their mother was dead, and they trembled,searching for the remaining warmth from their mother's body

Pitiful Animal





Dec 24, 2023





In the cold high mountains, a bunch of dogs suffered from cold and hunger

2 out of 5 puppies were in critical condition: either infected or crushed..

First these puppies should eat something to recover, a little pate was not a bad choice

2 critically ill dogs fainted and could barely walk or move

In the midst of cold weather, being able to endure until now was a miracle

They were black and stood out in the white snow field

We were doing everything to keep them alive

They had been taken to the vet nearby

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1r8KCJiSHKY