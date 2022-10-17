【 G -Times NEWS】Former Ontario Government Official Condemns Vaccine Mandate

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53503113
Summary：According to a Rebel News report on October 11th, the former Progressive Conservative Party Member of Provincial Parliament Rick Nicholls provided the public with latest information on the 'significant increase in fetal stillbirth rates caused by the vaccination of the new mRNA vaccine' on the same day