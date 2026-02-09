BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Toxhards - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2169
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
19 views • 7 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the rock band, The Toxhards, while on the Your Neighborhood Fall 2025 Tour. The Toxhards is currently supporting their newest album, Your Neighborhood.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 12, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE TOXHARDS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/toxhards

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thetoxhards

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@tiktoxhards


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

02:23 Driver's Area of Van 1

07:20 Middle of Van 1

10:04 Back of Van 1

12:40 Driver's Area of Van 2

15:40 Middle of Van 2


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

02:23Driver's Area of Van 1

07:20Middle of Van 1

10:04Back of Van 1

12:40Driver's Area of Van 2

15:40Middle of Van 2

23:27End Screen

