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Bullshit is the real pollution...!
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282 views • May 20, 2021
It's all one sided bullshit. We can't litter the very sidewalks that "they" can pollute with Glyphosates.
We must not burn fuels that pollute the very air "they" spray every single day.
We can't teem waste into an already grossly polluted and highly toxic ocean.
Every f$@ker and his mother can spray chemicals all over their gardens and fields because those carcinogens
are deemed legal.
We must not pollute social media with truth but have the green light to lie through our f$@king teeth...
David Yates
---------------------------------------------------------------
🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
Shared from and subscribe to:
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChdUGoBqrFg7sDNM8c4mj8g/videos
We must not burn fuels that pollute the very air "they" spray every single day.
We can't teem waste into an already grossly polluted and highly toxic ocean.
Every f$@ker and his mother can spray chemicals all over their gardens and fields because those carcinogens
are deemed legal.
We must not pollute social media with truth but have the green light to lie through our f$@king teeth...
David Yates
---------------------------------------------------------------
🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
Shared from and subscribe to:
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChdUGoBqrFg7sDNM8c4mj8g/videos
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