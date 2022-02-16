Canadian government says they have the right to seize your bank account

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Justin Trudeau, Canadian prime minister.
Clip of James Corbett talking about the World Economic Forum young leaders program.
In 2017, Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, said that half of Justin Trudeau's cabinet in Canada had been through the World Economic Forum young leaders program.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News