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Why many MORE DEATHS and cases NOW in 2021 than in ALL of 2020 with so many Injected?
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60 views • November 14, 2021
Could a $4 course of an approved drug have cut U.S. deaths by about 90 per cent? Could aspirin have cut the death rate in half? Why have there been so many MORE deaths so far THIS YEAR (not yet completed) than in ALL of 2020? At least a third of the population already had COVID-19, and around two-thirds are said to be "fully vaccinated." Yet deaths and hospitalizations are higher than before the injections were widespread. How was it determined that the Covid-19 vaccine trials for children ages 5 -11 showed the injection 100% effective? It's an interesting and very concerning story. Are there effective measures that one can take a home to support the immune system? Here are some samples of Dr. Sean McCaffrey thoughts on these questions from his "Wellness Wednesday" Facebook broadcast of Nov. 3, 2021.
The full episode has much more relevant and important information here: https://fb.watch/9fZyTvY2jl/
The full episode has much more relevant and important information here: https://fb.watch/9fZyTvY2jl/
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