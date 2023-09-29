Create New Account
It's an INVASION. Thanks to Crooked Biden, his Bagman son Hunter and his Handler the Marxist Pimp Obama
IronGrandpa
22 Subscribers
101 views
Published a day ago

I recorded this last week. Now it's even worse.  Bannon, Alex Jones and Musk are warning us that this is a well planned out scheme to destroy our Republic. I'll let my upload do the talking. 

obamabidenillegalsinvasionhunterour republic

