It's an INVASION. Thanks to Crooked Biden, his Bagman son Hunter and his Handler the Marxist Pimp Obama

I recorded this last week. Now it's even worse. Bannon, Alex Jones and Musk are warning us that this is a well planned out scheme to destroy our Republic. I'll let my upload do the talking.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.