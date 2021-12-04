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Vaccinated Pose Risk To Society
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90 views • December 04, 2021
Christian Perrone, Professor of Infectious and Tropical Diseases at the University of Versailles-St Quentin and former President of the Communicable Diseases section of the Conseil supérieur d'hygiène
publique de France says that VACCINATED PEOPLE need to separate themselves from society and isolate because they are AT RISK from variants. The UNVACCINATED are not at risk.
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publique de France says that VACCINATED PEOPLE need to separate themselves from society and isolate because they are AT RISK from variants. The UNVACCINATED are not at risk.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership. Support independent journalism where I bring you the facts without bias. (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
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