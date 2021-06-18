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On The Kevin J. Johnston's Show, we have Martin McDermott and the Great Stefanos
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11 views • June 18, 2021
We bring Martin McDermott back to tell us more about the Ontario land grabs and all the corruption behind them. Stefanos wants to talk about the RCMP’s use of Clearview AI facial recognition technology violated Privacy Act: Privacy Commissioner. The extreme web of lies around Terranet and stealing property directly affects the function of the province and your security!
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