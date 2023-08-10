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🔍 Unveiling Sweat Gland Secrets! 💦
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
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308 views • August 10, 2023

💡 Prepare to be captivated as we delve into intriguing insights with Dr. Shalini Prasad, the brilliant mind-shaping Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Texas at Dallas! 🩺

🎧 https://bit.ly/3pOlcza

Did you know that our body isn't just uniform when it comes to sweat glands? 🌡️ Certain areas pack a higher sweat gland density, leading to captivating variations in sweat patterns.

But hold on, there's more to the story! 🤯 Not all those sweat glands are active all the time, even if they're densely packed.

Curious to learn from the expert herself and dive deeper into the Fascinating world of sweat? 🤔

Get ready to plunge into the depths of this captivating science, expertly explained by Dr. Shalini! 🎧🔬

🎧 Click the link in bio or description above to explore the full episode.

Get ready to unravel the mysteries of sweat! 🎙️💧

Keywords
bioengineeringsweatsciencebiomarkermysteriesfascinatingresearchstaycurious
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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