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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 36
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10 views • October 10, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we discuss how this image of the New Jerusalem for which Paul laid a foundation was designed by God. This design for the image of the New Jerusalem to which the gathering of New Covenant believers is to conform was taught to us by Jesus Christ and shown to us by the Apostle Paul.
In this episode, we discuss how this image of the New Jerusalem for which Paul laid a foundation was designed by God. This design for the image of the New Jerusalem to which the gathering of New Covenant believers is to conform was taught to us by Jesus Christ and shown to us by the Apostle Paul.
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