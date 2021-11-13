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Hidden Colors 2:The Triumph Of Melanin
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24 views • November 13, 2021
Hidden Colors 2 is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2011 documentary about the untold history of people of African and aboriginal descent. This installment of Hidden Colors goes into topics such as:
The global African presence
* The science of melanin
* The truth about the prison industrial complex
* How thriving black economic communities were undermined in America
* The hidden truth about Native Americans And much more
The global African presence
* The science of melanin
* The truth about the prison industrial complex
* How thriving black economic communities were undermined in America
* The hidden truth about Native Americans And much more
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