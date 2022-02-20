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Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 2/2 [20.02.2022]
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40 views • February 20, 2022
Note: This was my first 'Warnng' from the Satanic YouTube...
Original title: Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
View also here: https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
The links I'm refering to can be seen here: Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Thomas Soltau: CO[VAN]VID-19 - Hvorfor skal alle 'vaccineres'? [15.07.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlx7j3-covanvid-19-hvorfor-skal-alle-vaccineres-15.07.2021.html
Thomas Soltau: Samfundssind? Er Du Klar Til 3. Stik? #Godhedenstyranni [26.08.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlresx-thomas-soltau-samfundssind-er-du-klar-til-3.-stik-godhedenstyranni-26.08.20.html
MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
Paige Zanco: 30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is... [24.08.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlms8m-paige-zanco-30-questions-that-expose-covid-for-what-it-is...-24.08.2021.html
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://rumble.com/vndzgv-what-happends-in-copenhagen-denmark-demo-at-the-danish-freemason-headquarte.html
'A Morning Thought' inspired by MrTruthBomb & Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' [14.09.2021]
https://rumble.com/vmht0z-a-morning-thought-inspired-by-mrtruthbomb-and-jefferson-airplanes-white-rab.html
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' (PEDOPHILIA in Plain Sight) [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Some of my channels:
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most Danish)
Source:
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Created 1 year, 9 months ago.
4126 videos
5151 subscribers
1.430.043 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Original title: Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
View also here: https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
The links I'm refering to can be seen here: Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Thomas Soltau: CO[VAN]VID-19 - Hvorfor skal alle 'vaccineres'? [15.07.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlx7j3-covanvid-19-hvorfor-skal-alle-vaccineres-15.07.2021.html
Thomas Soltau: Samfundssind? Er Du Klar Til 3. Stik? #Godhedenstyranni [26.08.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlresx-thomas-soltau-samfundssind-er-du-klar-til-3.-stik-godhedenstyranni-26.08.20.html
MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
Paige Zanco: 30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is... [24.08.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlms8m-paige-zanco-30-questions-that-expose-covid-for-what-it-is...-24.08.2021.html
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://rumble.com/vndzgv-what-happends-in-copenhagen-denmark-demo-at-the-danish-freemason-headquarte.html
'A Morning Thought' inspired by MrTruthBomb & Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' [14.09.2021]
https://rumble.com/vmht0z-a-morning-thought-inspired-by-mrtruthbomb-and-jefferson-airplanes-white-rab.html
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' (PEDOPHILIA in Plain Sight) [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Some of my channels:
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most Danish)
Source:
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Created 1 year, 9 months ago.
4126 videos
5151 subscribers
1.430.043 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
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