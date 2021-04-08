Queen Pleja of the Pleiades Stopped Earth War in 225,000 BC - Stop Henoch prophecies World War III

Queen Pleja is the matriarchal founder of the peaceful Lyra-Vega household Universe.



A third eccentric Vegan man Nokodemion was jealous and created a patriarchal spirit form in 9.6 billion BC on Sadr, Waren. The Lyrans moved on Milky Way's Lyra-Vega constellation and lived with short peace. A new war on the region of Ring Nebula erupted between Vegans and Draconians, for resources-rich planets.



The revengeful warriors continued fighting on Sirius and Orion. The peaceful Lyrans with Queen Pleja remained on Lyra-Vega until the Destroyer Comet dissolved the worlds in 230,000 BC.



The young star cluster Asael's system was discovered by Queen Pleja's father, King Asael. Queen Pleja inspired the Lyrans to visit the worlds of Earth, Mars and Malona, while searching for remnants of the Destroyer Comet.



A war erupted on Earth and was stopped by Queen Pleja who returned the migrants to Asael's system. In honor of peaceful Queen Pleja, they named themselves Pleiadians and the star system Pleiades.



The violent Plejaren Federation and Orion Empire are a Nazi cartel of the revengeful warriors from Sirius and Orion. They created the 7 prophets with Henoch prophecies for ancient Codex, for Nokodemion's unrequited caprice for Queen Pleja.



Governments, communities and people must contribute to stop nihilist World War III, for ancient mythology for criminals on the Universe.