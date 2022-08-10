MEP CHRISTINE ANDERSON 👍🙏

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Dear fellow citizens,





Something very remarkable took place during the last EU Special Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic. Basically, the committee always tries to state that the political handling of the so-called "pandemic" in the past 2 ½ years has actually worked very well. How could it be expected otherwise?





However, when I questioned the experts present and pointed out inconsistencies and the futility of certain measures, to their relief they suddenly passed the buck to the policy makers. A very interesting development. Let's see how the responsible politicians will react to this at the next meeting.





Be sure to watch the video to the end. It is worthwhile.





Kind regards,

Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP (AfD)