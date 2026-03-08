My Blessed Hope In The Rapture

The devil uses the word of God to win souls from God, he also did this to steal angels from God to take his side in heaven. Be careful that your hope is not also what the devil wants as God's people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.





Revelation 6:9-11

King James Version Bible

9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:

10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?

11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.





John 16:33

King James Version Bible

33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.