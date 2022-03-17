Hidden History: World Controllers, Knights Templars, City of London, Unknown American History (1of2)

Historian and researcher, Bobby Graves, joins the program to share his lifetime of study of world history in his uniquely entertaining style. This is episode one of a series that will be airing ongoing as we uncover the hidden history of the United States and the World.coupon codes good thru the end of March 2022:Spring5 - Spend up to $99.99 save 5%Spring10 - Spend $100 to $299.99 save 10%Spring15 - Spend $300 to $499.99 save 15%Sprint 20 - Spend over $500 save 20%Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/SubscribeSupport this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atMUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.