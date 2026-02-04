Expect Aurora Borealis Tonight and Tomorrow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring;
Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.
Luke 21:25-26
Signs will appear in the sky first – the sun will spin
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/11/11/signs-will-appear-in-the-sky-first-the-sun-will-spin/
Something Terrible Will Happen With The Sun * 6.27.25 * Dreams and Visions 👀
https://www.brighteon.com/1e6886f6-b81f-4ee2-ac82-0dedce1092de