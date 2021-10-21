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HARRISON RANTS: I Don't Want To Take The Bus To El Paso
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32 views • October 21, 2021
Harrison Smith Doesn't Want To Take The Bus To El Paso.....
Being pressed by leftists to take the covid vaccine is like advertising for something you just don't want.
Anytime you hear someone say 'just take the vaccine' imagine them saying 'just take the bus to El Paso', tell them 'I Don't Want To Take The Bus To El Paso'
Being pressed by leftists to take the covid vaccine is like advertising for something you just don't want.
Anytime you hear someone say 'just take the vaccine' imagine them saying 'just take the bus to El Paso', tell them 'I Don't Want To Take The Bus To El Paso'
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