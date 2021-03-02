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200 fallen angels
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511 views • March 02, 2021
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Isaiah 14:12 you will see that Lucifer fell from heaven and was cut down to the ground. The word fell means: to fall, downfall failed, to be cast down, to perish, topple, inferior, defected, deserted, dismounted, to fall. Satan took with him one-third of all angels Rev.12:4 they too were kicked out of heaven! They cannot return. Ever! They are not your friends the Vatican is asking to believe a lie over the truth. This is part of the great deception we are told of in the bible. The Bible accounts for several different times when angels fell to earth. Genesis 6:2; Amos 5:26; Revelation 12:4 Revelation 6:13, 8:10-11, 9:1. Angels do not look like a woman but at all times have the appearance of men. They will be worshiped by most men as gods or rule over an earthly kingdom. Fallen angels learned wickedness and become apprentices of their fallen master Satan. Once the angels’ rebel against God, they are banned from God's glory and presence. Some fallen angels are currently imprisoned until God's Day of Judgment 1 Peter 3:19-20; II Peter 2:4; Jude 1:6, and some rule the realm of darkness with Satan. They, too, will face the wrath of God Matthew 25:41 as we will judge them. The Bible states that there are angels who sinned: Job 4:17-18; Job 15:15, 25:5. The also Bible tells us the start of some fallen angels. Every time the OT mentions sons of God it is a reference to angels Job 1:6, 2:1, 38:7, Psalm 89:6. In Genesis 6:2, sons of God (angels) took on human form which angels can do; Genesis 19:15-16; Hebrews 13:2. But these sons of God transgressed their created purpose by lusting after the daughters of men and marrying wives who bore them children. This evil brought mankind to a new realm of wickedness so frightening and terrible that God saw it necessary to destroy the earth with a flood, saving only Noah and his family. a name of Satan, the prince of evil spirits
When you read the scriptures and the book of Jasher which history, you will see the angels are both men and women. In fact, an angel can turn themselves into anything as can satan. Beware of unaware angels around us.
The book of Enoch lists leaders of the 200 fallen angels who took and commenced in unnatural union with human women, and who taught forbidden knowledge. In the Book of Enoch, the watchers are angels dispatched to Earth to watch over the humans. They soon begin to lust for human women and, at the prodding of their leader Samyaza, defect in masse to illicitly instruct humanity and procreate among them. The offspring of these unions are the Nephilim, savage giants who pillage the earth and endanger humanity. This corresponds with the Gen 6. Now they have up their state of being an angel.
Fallen angels - The Watchers were mighty guardian angels, charged by God to protect mankind. According to the Book of Enoch, a small number of these angels, beguiled by the loveliness of earthly women, chose to incarnate, and cohabitate with them. The children born of their unions were disclaimed by Enoch as “evil spirits upon earth.” In Enoch’s words, “The spirits of the[se] giants shall [be known] as the Nephilim which shall oppress, corrupt, fall, contend, and bruise upon earth.”
Some angels in heaven see them and desire to possess them sexually and beget children
The angels bind each other with oaths to affect this deed
Angels descend from heaven
Angels fulfill their desire: engage in sexual activity and teach magical spells
Result: bastard race of giants engendered
These hybrids engage in violence and lawlessness against humanity and each other; blood spilled
Earth and humanity complain to heaven
Loyal archangels relay the complaints to God
God dispatches these archangels to punish the watchers by binding/burial/fire
Flood purged earth of giants’ corruption
“say to the sixth angel, who had the trumpet: “Untie the four angels that are bound at the great river Euphrates.” Re 9:14
“The angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, He hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day” (Jude 6).
"Saying to the sixth angel which had the trumpet, Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates." Revelation 9:14
Only cherubim and seraphim have wings in the Bible, no angel is mentioned as having wings.
Isaiah 14:12 you will see that Lucifer fell from heaven and was cut down to the ground. The word fell means: to fall, downfall failed, to be cast down, to perish, topple, inferior, defected, deserted, dismounted, to fall. Satan took with him one-third of all angels Rev.12:4 they too were kicked out of heaven! They cannot return. Ever! They are not your friends the Vatican is asking to believe a lie over the truth. This is part of the great deception we are told of in the bible. The Bible accounts for several different times when angels fell to earth. Genesis 6:2; Amos 5:26; Revelation 12:4 Revelation 6:13, 8:10-11, 9:1. Angels do not look like a woman but at all times have the appearance of men. They will be worshiped by most men as gods or rule over an earthly kingdom. Fallen angels learned wickedness and become apprentices of their fallen master Satan. Once the angels’ rebel against God, they are banned from God's glory and presence. Some fallen angels are currently imprisoned until God's Day of Judgment 1 Peter 3:19-20; II Peter 2:4; Jude 1:6, and some rule the realm of darkness with Satan. They, too, will face the wrath of God Matthew 25:41 as we will judge them. The Bible states that there are angels who sinned: Job 4:17-18; Job 15:15, 25:5. The also Bible tells us the start of some fallen angels. Every time the OT mentions sons of God it is a reference to angels Job 1:6, 2:1, 38:7, Psalm 89:6. In Genesis 6:2, sons of God (angels) took on human form which angels can do; Genesis 19:15-16; Hebrews 13:2. But these sons of God transgressed their created purpose by lusting after the daughters of men and marrying wives who bore them children. This evil brought mankind to a new realm of wickedness so frightening and terrible that God saw it necessary to destroy the earth with a flood, saving only Noah and his family. a name of Satan, the prince of evil spirits
When you read the scriptures and the book of Jasher which history, you will see the angels are both men and women. In fact, an angel can turn themselves into anything as can satan. Beware of unaware angels around us.
The book of Enoch lists leaders of the 200 fallen angels who took and commenced in unnatural union with human women, and who taught forbidden knowledge. In the Book of Enoch, the watchers are angels dispatched to Earth to watch over the humans. They soon begin to lust for human women and, at the prodding of their leader Samyaza, defect in masse to illicitly instruct humanity and procreate among them. The offspring of these unions are the Nephilim, savage giants who pillage the earth and endanger humanity. This corresponds with the Gen 6. Now they have up their state of being an angel.
Fallen angels - The Watchers were mighty guardian angels, charged by God to protect mankind. According to the Book of Enoch, a small number of these angels, beguiled by the loveliness of earthly women, chose to incarnate, and cohabitate with them. The children born of their unions were disclaimed by Enoch as “evil spirits upon earth.” In Enoch’s words, “The spirits of the[se] giants shall [be known] as the Nephilim which shall oppress, corrupt, fall, contend, and bruise upon earth.”
Some angels in heaven see them and desire to possess them sexually and beget children
The angels bind each other with oaths to affect this deed
Angels descend from heaven
Angels fulfill their desire: engage in sexual activity and teach magical spells
Result: bastard race of giants engendered
These hybrids engage in violence and lawlessness against humanity and each other; blood spilled
Earth and humanity complain to heaven
Loyal archangels relay the complaints to God
God dispatches these archangels to punish the watchers by binding/burial/fire
Flood purged earth of giants’ corruption
“say to the sixth angel, who had the trumpet: “Untie the four angels that are bound at the great river Euphrates.” Re 9:14
“The angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, He hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day” (Jude 6).
"Saying to the sixth angel which had the trumpet, Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates." Revelation 9:14
Only cherubim and seraphim have wings in the Bible, no angel is mentioned as having wings.
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