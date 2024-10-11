US Government Blocks Rescue of Its Own People! Are You Pissed Yet? You Should Be!

RealNewsChannel.com





First US Gov. Blocks Rescue Helicopters Because It Is At War With Americans! Next FEMA Money For Hurricane Victims Is A Loan The Government Wants Them To Pay Back, But they have plenty of Money for there Illegal Invaders. Then Geo-engineering Watch Director Dane Wigington Exposes The Federal Government’s Secret Weather Weapons System Now Targeting All Life On Earth. Then DoD Directive Expands Domestic Military Authority to Include Lethal Force! That means on Us just incase you did not get it! And finally Trump Breaks Major News On Denuclearization And The Two Assassination Attempts.









Source Link: https://banned.video/









Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks









Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD









Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/





Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/









Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a





https://www.patriotacademy.com/









GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7









ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/









SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY





and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news





Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com





shortcreekdreamcenter.org





https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/





https://store.100percentfedup.com/





https://brillouinenergy.com/





Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/





https://www.flytees.biz/









Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/





https://wearechange.org/donate/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.