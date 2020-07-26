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How Should I Eat on Day 1 of Breaking a Water Fast?
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111 views • July 26, 2020
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0:00 Mistakes many people make
1:57 How to break a water fast properly
So you've just spent the past three or more days water-only fasting and it's time to break your fast. What will you do?
Many people attempt to jump straight back into their old eating habits. Or worse, they eat TOO MUCH -- everything in sight!
DON'T MAKE THIS MISTAKE! In this video, Dr. Group will explain the best way to ease your body back into digesting solid foods on day 1 of breaking your water fast.
*Note: In 2017, Dr. Group completed an 18-day water-only fast and this footage is taken from that journey.*
Dr. Group's How to Break Water Fast Day 2 ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/13
Dr. Group's How to Break Water Fast Day 3 ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/14
Shop Global Healing Products, including Floratrex, Latero-Flora, and VeganZyme ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/12
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Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#waterfasting
#21daychallenge
0:00 Mistakes many people make
1:57 How to break a water fast properly
So you've just spent the past three or more days water-only fasting and it's time to break your fast. What will you do?
Many people attempt to jump straight back into their old eating habits. Or worse, they eat TOO MUCH -- everything in sight!
DON'T MAKE THIS MISTAKE! In this video, Dr. Group will explain the best way to ease your body back into digesting solid foods on day 1 of breaking your water fast.
*Note: In 2017, Dr. Group completed an 18-day water-only fast and this footage is taken from that journey.*
Dr. Group's How to Break Water Fast Day 2 ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/13
Dr. Group's How to Break Water Fast Day 3 ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/14
Shop Global Healing Products, including Floratrex, Latero-Flora, and VeganZyme ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/12
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
–––––––––––––
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#waterfasting
#21daychallenge
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